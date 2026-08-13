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Home / Haryana / Traffic disrupted as Sikh leaders stage highway blockade in Ambala Cantonment

Traffic disrupted as Sikh leaders stage highway blockade in Ambala Cantonment

Demand action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:07 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, and officials are trying to persuade the protesters to vacate the highway and restore traffic movement. Tribune photo
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Members and leaders of the Sikh community on Wednesday blocked traffic on the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway in Ambala Cantonment, causing major inconvenience to commuters as both lanes were shut.

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The protesters demanded action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, and sought the release of Sikh youths arrested in connection with an assault case.

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Mand was allegedly assaulted near a gurdwara on August 7. He, his son and two policemen sustained injuries in the incident, while his vehicle was also damaged. A case was registered on Mand’s complaint against unidentified persons.

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However, Sikh community leaders alleged that Mand had provoked the sangat.

The protesters had gathered at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib before deciding to block the highway. Although police had installed barricades to stop them, the protesters removed them and took different routes to reach the national highway.

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A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, and officials are trying to persuade the protesters to vacate the highway and restore traffic movement.

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