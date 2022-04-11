Traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway cleared after 11 hrs

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 10

The 11-hour traffic congestion, which threw thousands of commuters off gear on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, finally eased today.

The congestion, which started last afternoon, was reported for about two hours from Sirhaul to Mahipalpur, while technicians repaired the crane that caught fire yesterday and led to great chaos, bringing both Delhi and Gurugram police on their toes.

According to the police, engineers were called from Mumbai to repair and change tyres so that the crane could be moved. It was yesterday that the hydraulic machine caught fire just before the airport’s Terminal 3 road. This unleashed traffic chaos on NH-48 which started from Mahipalpur and stretched up to Gurugram.

The Delhi Police took several hours to park the vehicle on the side of the road, but congestion continued for over 11 hours. Many commuters took to social media to highlight how they missed flights or trains and events etc.

The Delhi Police coordinated with the Gurugram police to ensure the traffic was moving, even if crawling.

The Gurugram police had planned alternative routes for the vehicles to ensure there was smooth traffic movement. The commuters took a detour towards Udyog Vihar via Kapashera and Mg Road to Aya Nagar anticipating congestion. Police had set up barricades at Shankar Chowk and all areas from where routes were diverted, said the police.