Traffic jams on NH-48: Haryana Human Rights Commission seeks report from Rewari SP

Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding the plying of overloaded vehicles, wrong-side driving and severe traffic jams on National Highway No. 48, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP).

This action was taken on a complaint filed by social activist Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhada village in the district. The complainant had pointed out that heavy and overloaded commercial vehicles, wrong-side driving and disregard for traffic rules on NH-48 passing through Dharuhera caused constant traffic jams on a daily basis and the situation was particularly severe during the morning and evening peak hours.

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The complainant highlighted that the uncontrolled movement of heavy vehicles and wrong-side driving on a busy national highway like NH-48 poses a constant risk of accidents.

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The traffic jams also cause inconvenience to ambulances, school buses, working people and thousands of daily commuters, he added.

“Since Dharuhera is an industrial area, a large number of heavy vehicles move here daily. Despite this, there is no effective control on traffic movement. For a long time, there has been a demand for effective action against overloaded vehicles and vehicles driving on the wrong side, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard,” stated the complainant.

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A Bench headed by Haryana Human Rights Commission Member Deep Bhatia has sought a report from the Rewari Superintendent of Police.

The commission has directed the Superintendent of Police to submit a detailed report on the matter through the Director-General of Investigation on or before the next date of hearing.

The report will clarify what actions have been taken so far to address the problems of overloading, wrong-side driving, and traffic jams on NH-48, and what concrete measures will be implemented in future.

The next hearing of the case will be held on December 7, 2026.

“The issue pertains to the safety of the thousands of people who travel daily on NH-48. A permanent solution to the problem is impossible until effective measures are put in place to address the problem of overloaded vehicles, wrong-side driving and movement of heavy vehicles during the peak hours,” maintained Yadav.

“With the Human Rights Commission calling for a report in the matter, there is hope now, that the departments responsible for the traffic management on NH-48 will be held accountable and the people of Dharuhera will get relief from the daily traffic jams and unsafe movement of heavy vehicles,” he added.