Traffic management goes haywire in Faridabad, courtesy staff shortage

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 13

With only 100 police personnel available in the Traffic Control Department, there was a shortage of staff for the manning and regulation of traffic in the city, said sources in the local administration.

“The department has become dependent on the service of Home Guards and Special Police Officers (SPO) for the work related to tafffic regulation here,” said a retired district official, on the condition of anonymity.

Claiming that the strength of trained traffic cops, which was required to go up in keeping up with the volume of traffic and vehicles, he said the number of such staff had either been stagnant or had gone down against the norms.

“The Police Department, which itself has been a victim of staff crunch, has failed to deploy adequate personnel for the regulation of traffic at important crossings and points, leading to jams and snarls during peak hours”, said SK Sharma, district coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, an NGO, involved in traffic safety drive.

The department requires 1,500 to 2,000 properly trained cops to ensure smooth regulation of traffic as the number of vehicles and accidents had risen sharply over the years. “Though there is no harm in deploying the jawans of Home Guards or volunteers, the problem can be addressed effectively only by raising the strength of the traffic cops to deal with the menace of rule violations,” says Ajay Bahl, a resident.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that over 46% of the posts in the Police Department are lying vacant. A total of 4,025 cops were posted against the sanctioned strength of 7,473, said sources. One post of Joint Commissioner, two of DCP and eight of ACP are lying vacant. As many as 65% posts of head constable and 43.51% of constable are waiting to be filled up.

Admitting to the problem of short staffing, an official said nearly 400 jawans of the Home Guards and 70 SPOs had been deployed to assist 150 cops in the traffic cell of the city.