Traffic management measures in place ahead of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 11

To improve traffic management, ahead of International Gita Mahotsav, the Kurukshetra police have divided its traffic wing into two separate units to regulate traffic on the national highways and inner areas of the city, respectively.

The city unit will handle the Thanesar, Ladwa, Pehowa and Shahabad areas and the highway unit will be the in-charge of NH-44, NH-152, and NH-152-D.

The highway unit, headed by an inspector, includes six sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, six head constables, 10 constables, and 25 special police officers. The team has been provided with two SUV, pilot vehicle, interceptor each, one crane and four riders.

Similarly, the city unit, also headed by an inspector, has four sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, seven head constables, four constables, 35 special police officers and 65 home guards. It has been provided with two SUV, one crane and 27 riders.

An official said Kurukshetra is being promoted as a major tourist destination. The city witnesses a heavy rush of vehicles during religious events like Gita Mahotsav. The haphazardly-parked vehicles on roads lead to traffic jams in busy streets. To ensure smooth traffic movement, the traffic wing has been divided into units, added the official.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “We have sent in the demand for two more recovery vehicles for the city unit, body cameras and alcometers. To ease traffic congestion in the city, special drives would be conducted to ensure that roads are not being encroached.”

#kurukshetra