Traffic police issue 539 challans

Gurugram, October 20
The traffic police during a special campaign issued 539 challans on Thursday. As many as 32 challans were issued for traffic signal violation, 122 for changing lanes and 385 for wrong parking and imposed a total fine of over Rs 4 lakh.
“Every year, many accidents occur due to traffic signal violation, lane changing and wrong parking, in which people lose their lives. These accidents can be curbed by running such campaigns, which will continue in future also,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic).
