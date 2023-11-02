Traffic violations go unchecked in Faridabad

Despite the authorities’ claims that they were issuing challans to erring motorists, violations of traffic rules have become rampant on Faridabad roads, including the national highway. Some motorists can be seen driving on the wrong side of the roads, which not only obstructs traffic, but also can lead to mishaps. The police should launch a campaign to curb traffic violations in the city. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Flower pots on footpaths irk pedestrians

Bulky flower pots on footpaths leading to the main building in the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, are causing inconvenience to pedestrians. The authorities concerned should shift these flower pots aside to make room for pedestrians.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Dog-bite cases raise concerns in Ambala

The presence of dogs and monkeys has become a matter of grave concern in Ambala Cantonment, especially in the Mahesh Nagar locality. Incidents of dog-bite and simian attack have created an atmosphere of fear among residents. The authorities should make proper dog kennels and take urgent steps to curb the menace of stray dogs and monkeys.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantonment

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad