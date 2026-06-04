Tragic Thursday: 3 killed, girl feared drowned as twin tragedies strike Jhajjar

Thursday turned tragic in Jhajjar district as three persons lost their lives while a young woman was feared drowned in two separate incidents reported within a span of a few hours.

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In the first incident, a migrant labourer died while attempting to rescue a 21-year-old woman who was swept away in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Canal near Pahadipur village in the Beri area. Later in the evening, two motorcycle-borne men were killed when an overloaded sand-laden dumper overturned onto their bike on the outskirts of Jhajjar city.

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The road accident occurred near Birdhana Mor on the small bypass. The deceased were identified as Mahipal and Vinod, residents of the Beri Gate area, who were returning home from their fields on a motorcycle.

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According to eyewitnesses, a speeding dumper carrying sand lost balance, reportedly due to overloading, and overturned onto the motorcycle. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Passersby informed the police and arranged for a crane to remove the sand. However, by the time rescue operations began, both victims had succumbed to their injuries.

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The accident triggered anger among local residents, who alleged that mishaps frequently occur at the spot due to the absence of speed breakers and poor traffic management. They urged the administration to take immediate measures to improve road safety in the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, Tamanna reportedly entered the JLN Canal near a bridge between Pahadipur and Palra villages for a bath when she was caught in the strong current and swept away.

Hearing her cries for help, Anil (21), who was present nearby, jumped into the canal to rescue her. He too was swept away by the fast-flowing water.

On receiving information, police teams, divers and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. While Anil’s body was later recovered from the canal, efforts to trace Tamanna were continuing till the filing of this report.

Both Anil and Tamanna, along with their families, were working as agricultural labourers in nearby fields.