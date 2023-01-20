Train traffic to remain hit from Jan 25-28

Ambala, January 19
The train traffic will remain affected from January 25 to 28, due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work in connection with the commissioning of Chhintawala and Nabha stations by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on the Rajpura- Bhatinda Section.
The work will be carried out from January 19 to 28, while Chief Commissioner Safety inspection will be done on January 28 and the doubling work will be commissioned on the same day after final testing.
Due to the work, six trains will remain cancelled from January 25 to 28. As per the railway, train number 04548, 14510, 04531, 14547, 14525 and 14526 will remain cancelled from January 25 to 28.
