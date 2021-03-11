Trainer aircraft crashes after takeoff in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 12

A trainer aircraft crashed immediately after take-off from Bhiwani airstrip today.

The aircraft VT-VDB was being used for training for a pilot course at the airstrip in Bhiwani. The aircraft with instructor pilot Sachin and trainee Druv on board took off this evening.

The mishap happened as both engines of the aircraft broke down immediately after take-off. The aircraft fell at the entrance of the airstrip.

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said both injured persons had suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, adding that they were out of danger.