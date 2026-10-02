Training camp of 14 Haryana Battalion NCC begins in Yamunanagar

A 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-141) of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC commenced on Thursday at Kapal Mochan of Yamunanagar district.

The camp is being organised on the instructions of Brigadier Rohit Sehal, VSM, Group Commander, Ambala Group, and under the command of Colonel Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar.

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The administration of the camp is being looked after by Lt Col Kumid Maini, Administrative Officer, while the training will be imparted under the supervision of Subedar Major Jaswant Singh and his team of PI Staff.

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Giving details, Col Pankaj Pareek said that a total of 450 NCC Cadets from 12 different schools and colleges were participating in this camp. “The objective of the camp is to impart collective training, inculcate discipline, leadership qualities and spirit of unity among the cadets. A total of 8 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and Care Taker Officers (CTOs) are accompanying the cadets, including Capt Mandeep, Lt (Dr) Joshpreet Singh, Capt Nirmal Saini, Capt Geetu Khanna, First Officer Anju Gambhir and CTOs Amit, Tarandeep Kaur and Anju Bala,” said Pareek.

“During the 10-day camp, cadets would be given training in drill, weapon use, map reading, first aid, disaster management and personality development. They would be made aware about various career opportunities in the Armed Forces,” he added.