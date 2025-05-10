Training event on new criminal laws

A five-day training programme on the newly enacted criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — concluded on Friday at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. This training was conducted under the aegis of the Prosecution Department, with an aim to sensitise public prosecutors about the provisions and applications of the three laws, which have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

Director Arshinder Singh Chawla oversaw the valedictory session, while Deputy District Attorney Surender Kumar was the chief guest.

A total of 26 public prosecutors from various units across the state participated in the programme. Addressing the participants, the chief guest emphasised the crucial role of public prosecutors in the criminal justice system. “Like the police, you are an integral part of the justice delivery system. You have a vital responsibility in ensuring that justice is delivered to victims. Our aim should be to conduct such strong and effective prosecution that even the last person in the queue receives justice,” he said.

He encouraged prosecutors to stay updated with historic judgments of courts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the department.