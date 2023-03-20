Training session for MDS students

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 19

A basic life support (BLS) training session was organised for MDS students of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science (PGIDS) at the skill lab of the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Sunday.

Dr Prashant Kumar, lab in-charge, said the training session was inaugurated by Dr SS Lochab, Director, PGIMS, while the Department of Anaesthesiology conducted the workshop.

Dr Suresh Singhal, head, Department of Anaesthesiology, emphasised on the significance of BLS skill training. Dr Sanjay Tewari, Principal, PGIDS, said 98 resident doctors got training for the basic resuscitation skills. “Basic resuscitation skills are required to revive a person, who collapses suddenly. These skills do not require any equipment and precious lives can be saved till medical help is available,” he said.