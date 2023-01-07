Trains to be affected today due to traffic block

Ambala, January 6
Train-traffic will remain affected on Saturday due to a 3.45-hr traffic-cum-OHE block on upside and 3.30-hr block on downside between Ambala Cantonment and Rajpura on the Ambala Cantonment-Ludhiana section.
As per the Ambala Railway Division, while train number 04547 (Ambala-Bhatinda) will remain cancelled, train number 12379 (Sealdah-Amritsar) will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal and 14649 (Jay Nagar- Amritsar) will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal, skipping stoppage at Ambala City, Rajpura, Sirhind, Mandi Govindgarh and Khanna.
Similarly, train 04653 (New Jalpaiguri- Amritsar) started from New Jalpaiguri on Friday will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal, and train 12751 (Nanded-Jammu Tawi) started from Nanded on Friday will be diverted through Jhakhal and Dhuri, skipping stoppage at Ambala, Rajpura, and Patiala, and train number 22430 (Pathankot-Delhi) will be diverted through Sahnewal, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantonment skipping stoppage at Sirhind.
As per the release, train number 11058 (Amritsar-Mumbai) will be rescheduled by 1.15 hours.
