Trains to be affected today due to traffic block

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 6

Train-traffic will remain affected on Saturday due to a 3.45-hr traffic-cum-OHE block on upside and 3.30-hr block on downside between Ambala Cantonment and Rajpura on the Ambala Cantonment-Ludhiana section.

As per the Ambala Railway Division, while train number 04547 (Ambala-Bhatinda) will remain cancelled, train number 12379 (Sealdah-Amritsar) will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal and 14649 (Jay Nagar- Amritsar) will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal, skipping stoppage at Ambala City, Rajpura, Sirhind, Mandi Govindgarh and Khanna.

Similarly, train 04653 (New Jalpaiguri- Amritsar) started from New Jalpaiguri on Friday will be diverted through Chandigarh and Sahnewal, and train 12751 (Nanded-Jammu Tawi) started from Nanded on Friday will be diverted through Jhakhal and Dhuri, skipping stoppage at Ambala, Rajpura, and Patiala, and train number 22430 (Pathankot-Delhi) will be diverted through Sahnewal, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantonment skipping stoppage at Sirhind.

As per the release, train number 11058 (Amritsar-Mumbai) will be rescheduled by 1.15 hours.