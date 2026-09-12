Transactions worth Rs 100 cr hit amid bank staff strike in Panipat

Following a call of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), over 2,500 officials on Friday participated in a day-long nationwide strike in support of their demands, including implementation of a five-day work week in the banking industry. As many as 280 branches of public banks were closed in Panipat today. Transactions worth almost Rs 100 crore were affected and a large number of people were inconvenienced.

Members of various bank branches gathered at the venue near the State Bank of India (SBI), on NH-44 to stage a protest against the Central Government and the Indian Banks Association (IBA).

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Narender Deswal, regional secretary, SBI Officers Association, said all 280 branches of public banks in the district remained closed and over 2,500 bank officers and employees participated in the strike.

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Union leaders said they were forced to go on a strike because their demands had not been accepted despite a formal agreement and repeated assurances.

Deswal said their principal demand was five-day banking, for which an agreement was signed between the IBA and bank unions in 2024, but still it had not been implemented.

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The unions have also proposed working an additional 40 minutes on each working day, so that the total hours do not decrease.

The second demand is discrimination in the Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) system.

The union objected to the discrimination in the PLI system and said banking is a team work and profit should be rationalised among officers and employees.

They warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government and IBA failed to reach a resolution.