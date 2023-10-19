Transfer Rs 72 crore to accounts of govt-aided colleges: DHE

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 18

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked the Managing Director, Haryana State Finance Services Limited (HSFSL), to transfer grant-in-aid of Rs 72.16 crore to bank accounts of government-aided private colleges across the state for paying salaries to their teaching and non-teaching employees.

As many as 3,000 employees of 97 government-aided colleges in the state have not been paid their salaries for the past three months (July to September) even after they raised the issue before the Chief Minister.

Why can’t salaries be released every month? This is beyond our understanding as to why the salaries are not released on a monthly basis when the state government has already allotted the budget for the salaries for the entire financial year? —Dayanand Malik, President, Haryana government-aided college teachers association

The issue was also highlighted by ‘The Tribune’ in these columns on October 15. Following which, the DHE , as per sources, has written to the HSFSL for releasing the grant-in-aid to the colleges.

“As much as 95 per cent share of the salaries is released by the HSFSL on behalf of the state government while the remaining 5 per cent is paid by the managing committee of the colleges concerned. But the grant has not yet been transferred by the HSFSL to the colleges’ bank accounts, leading to acute resentment among the employees,” said Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government-aided College Teachers Association.

Malik said the festival season had already started and the employees of such colleges were eagerly waiting for the salaries to meet their daily requirement and expenses. “This is beyond our understanding as to why the salaries are not released on a monthly basis when the state government has already allotted the budget for the salaries for the entire financial year?,” he questioned.

He said there were 10 such government-aided private colleges in Rohtak district.

Sources said the DHE had also asked the banks to get 5 per cent management share of the salaries deposited from the government-aided colleges before permitting them to clear the salary bills.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Rattan, Director-General (Higher Education), confirmed the HSFSL had been asked for the funds.

3K staff not paid salaries for 3 months

As many as 3,000 employees of 97 government-aided colleges in the state have not been paid their salaries for the past three months from July to September even after they raised the issue before the Chief Minister.

#Rohtak