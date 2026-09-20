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Home / Haryana / Transfer of land approved for new Hisar Civil Hospital building

Transfer of land approved for new Hisar Civil Hospital building

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The Civil Hospital in Hisar.
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After a long wait, the proposal to construct a new district civil hospital building in Hisar town has moved a step closer, with the state government approving the transfer of 21 acres, three kanals and 16 marlas of Government Livestock Farm (GLF) land on DCM Road near Airport Chowk to the Health Department for the project.

The sanction, issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department came recently as the proposal had earlier been held up over incomplete revenue records and other documents required for processing the land transfer.

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The government accorded the sanction to transfer the land free of cost to the Health Department which belongs to the Government Livestock Farm (Animal Husbandry Department) situated at Bir village on the Delhi bypass. The order was issued by the Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government, Sumita Misra.

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The development assumes significance as the proposal had faced a documentation hurdle in July when the Director-General Health Services had informed the Deputy Commissioner that the proposal for transfer of the land was incomplete.

Sandeep Bana, adviser to the PWD Minister, Ranbir Gangwa, who is the MLA from the Barwala Assembly segment in Hisar district said the minister had got the project going by sorting things out and a meeting was planned next week to discuss the matter further. The drawing and the process to float the tender for the construction of the building will also start very soon. “It will be a huge advantage for residents of the district as the new civil hospital will have better facilities,” Bana said.

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Notably the existing building of the civil hospital known as Maharaja Agrasen Civil Hospital in Hisar has been struggling with its own problems due to old structure which was built in 1957. Though the civil hospital has approval for 300 beds but functions with only 200 beds

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