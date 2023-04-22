Transformer thieves' gang busted, 4 held

Karnal, April 21
With the arrest of four members of a gang that stole transformers and other items like wires and transformer oil, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved 31 cases involving the theft of 40 transformers.
The police have recovered one SUV, 1.75 quintals copper coils, 50 kg iron strips, a tool kit and two bikes.
The accused have been identified as Dinesh alias Rinku, Dharam Singh and Pawan, all residents of Nissing in the district, said Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar, in-charge detective staff.
They were arrested on April 14 on a tip-off by Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar from Nissing-Gonder Road.
