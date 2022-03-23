Transformers in open pose risk

Power transformers and electric meters continue to be hung or installed in the open, posing risk to residents and commuters. Though the number of transformers installed at points close to the roads, parks and other public places can be several hundred, many of these are dangerously close to both human beings and animals, as the security ring or the cover is missing. One of such transformers is situated at the triangle crossing near the entry point of Sector 14, which sees movement of residents daily, due to two schools operational in the close vicinity. As the wire and fuse of the transformer is uncovered and in easy reach, it can result in electrocution in case of an accidental touch, especially during rains or at night. The authorities need to rectify it immediately.

DP Sharma, Faridabad

Pedestrians do not have space to walk on Golf Course road

On Monday, a maid died after being hit by a car while she was walking on the Golf Course road. While the driver is sure to blame but so are the civic authorities. On the Golf Course road, pedestrians have no proper place to walk or cross the road. Many especially migrants, risk their lives daily to reach their places of employment. This road desperately needs, footpaths, road crossings etc to ensure safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Sonia Sinha, Gurugram

Jind residents not able to use underpass

Residents are not able to use the underpass constructed on the Jind-Patiala railway line near Devi Lal Chowk due to lack of maintenance. The underpass remains submerged with water most of the time, especially during the rainy season. The authorities should ensure that the underpass is utilised for vehicular traffic. The poor maintenance of the underpass results in jam on the Devi Lal Chowk due to heavy rush of vehicles. Pushpa Goyal, Jind

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com