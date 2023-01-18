Transformers in open pose risk

THE power transformers and electric meters installed in the open, pose risk to residents and commuters here. Several of them are dangerously close to both humans and animals, as there is no security ring or cover. One such transformer is placed at the crossing near the entry gate of Sector 14 that sees heavy movement of traffic and people. The authorities concerned must rectify the situation to avoid any accident due to electrocution.

MS SHEORAN, Faridabad

Stray animal menace continues

BESIDES disrupting traffic movement, stray animals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri have also led to several accidents. The menace is on the rise, and the Municipal Corporation authorities are yet to take concrete measures to curb the problem to avoid any untoward incident.

SATBIR SINGH, Yamunanagar

Unmanaged traffic on railway station road

CATCHING a train from the Gurugram railway station is a Herculean task. Majority of trains headed to Rajasthan are scheduled for evening when there is massive traffic jam on the railway road, especially at the station entrance. There are no traffic cops to manage and regulate the traffic.

TANMAY SHARMA, Gurugram

