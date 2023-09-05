Transgender persons seek reservation, age relaxation

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 4

With an aim to improve the educational and social standards and including them in the mainstream, the Haryana Backward Classes Commission Chairman, Justice Darshan Singh (retd), addressed issues of transgender people from eight districts and sought suggestions from them.

Many of them demanded reservation and age relaxation in jobs and educational institutions. A transgender person from Kaithal said the third gender should be given reservation as they did not have access to even basic facilities.

“Not every eunuch is a criminal. Only 1 per cent eunuchs are employed. They are treated like animals, especially by the police,” said one of them.

The chairman said transgender persons have been neglected in society. “With the aim of improving their educational and social standards, the government has sought a report from the commission. So, we conducted a meeting with some transgender people from Karnal, Sonepat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Ambala,” he said “The commission will also welcome views from transgender people in other districts through video-conferencing and will submit the report to the government within two to three weeks,” he added.

