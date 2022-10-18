Transport Dept of Haryana launches drive to recover Rs 2,113-crore dues

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, October 17

Hoping to recover Rs 2,113-crore arrears of the repealed passenger and goods tax, the state government’s one-time settlement scheme has been rolled out.

Notified last week, the scheme, offered under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “Vivadon Ka Samadhan” initiative, provides that the beneficiary will have to pay the principal tax amount. He will also be required to pay a lump sum settlement amount equal to 25 per cent of the principal tax within 90 days from the scheme’s notification.

Geared up to fast-track the recovery, the Transport Department will launch a personal contact programme for owners of 2,62,715 vehicles who owe this amount to the government.

The total payable tax up to March 31, 2017, amounts to Rs 778 crore, while the interest is Rs 761 crore. From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2021, the total calculated interest is Rs 574 crore.

“We will be writing to the district transport officers (DTOs) to speed up the recovery in their respective districts. While defaulters will be sent text messages asking them to clear their dues, the tax recovery teams will personally contact them to inform them about the one-time offer,” said Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary, Transport.

The amount was pending under the Punjab Passenger and Goods Tax, 1952, which was abolished and its jurisdiction was merged with that of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016.

The outstanding amount will be reflected against the vehicle number on the VAHAN portal and the defaulter will not be able to sell or transfer his vehicle without clearing the dues.

Maintaining that different associations of transporters had approached the government seeking some concessions, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said, “This scheme was made keeping in view the requests of partial waiver made by various associations. We are hopeful that the outstanding dues will be cleared well before the 90-day deadline.”

