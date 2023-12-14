Rohtak: Transporters booked for failing to deposit Rs 17L penalty for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 13

Two transporters whose vehicles were reportedly used for illegal mining of sand at Madina village under Meham subdivision here have failed to deposit the penalty despite being served a notice in that regard.

The mining was carried out in violation of Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, without having obtained any short-term permit from the Mines and Geology Department for the excavation/transportation of mining material, sources said.

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEnB) has now booked both transporters based on a complaint by the local office of the Mines and Geology Department in that regard. A penalty of Rs 17.50 lakh was imposed on them.

Sources said a joint team of the Mining Department and HSEnB officials was on patrol when it noticed illegal mining being carried out using a Hyva and a JCB Poclain machine at Madina village on September 16. Both machines were seized.

“Later, a penalty of Rs 13.31 lakh and Rs 4.22 lakh was imposed on the owners of the Poclain machine and Hyva, respectively. They were asked to deposit the amount through e-challan, but they failed to do so. The inquiry also established that the Poclain machine was used for illegal mining for the second time,” the sources said.

Balram Singh, Mining Officer, Rohtak, told The Tribune that both vehicle owners had not only violated the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, but also caused revenue loss to the state exchequer, hence the case was on Monday sent to the HSEnB for the registration of an FIR against them.

“Mining for any purpose is illegal if the short-term permit is not obtained. The vehicle owners did not have the permit when our team inspected the site,” he added.

#Illegal Mining #Rohtak