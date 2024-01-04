Karnal: Transporters, drivers call off agitation, vehicles back on roads

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 3

Transporters and drivers, who had embarked on a strike on January 1 in protest against the new hit-and-run law, called off their agitation this afternoon on the call of their national body that held talks with the Union Government.

According to the transporters, the strike that had disrupted the movement of goods, fuel and other commodities across the country was called off after the government assured them to address their concerns.

The assurance We have been informed by our national body that the govt has promised not to implement the hit-and-run law immediately, so we have decided to end the strike. —Narinder Singh, Ex-joint secy of aimtc

“We are with the drivers as the new stringent law imposes a punishment of up to 10-year imprisonment or a maximum fine of Rs 7 lakh in hit-and-run cases. We have been demanding the government to withdraw it. Now, we have been informed by our national body that the government has promised not to implement it immediately, so we have decided to end the strike,” said Narinder Singh, who has resigned from the post of state joint secretary of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) claiming that he was not invited to the meeting held with the government.

“All drivers have resumed their duties and vehicles are on roads again. We will go on strike again, if the government implements the said legal provisions,” he added.

Ambala: Transporters in Ambala have resumed their operations. Ambala Goods Transport Association president Naveen Jain said, “The strike was called off last night on the basis of the government assurance and the operations have resumed.”

Panipat: A number of drivers are still on strike in Panipat. AIMTC state president Dharambeer Malik said the transporters were not on strike, actually the drivers were on strike and they had handed over the keys of vehicles to the owners. Around 2,000 trucks stayed off the roads here, he said. On the other hand, private bus operators postponed their stir and plied buses normally, he said.

Faridabad: Around 70 per cent transportation services have resumed in Faridabad. While majority of the drivers have resumed their duties, around 30 per cent are yet to do so,” according to Subhash Kaushik, an office-bearer of the District Truck Operators Association. The operations are likely to become fully normal over the next two-three days. Transporters and drivers called off their strike on Tuesday night and resumed work in Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Sonepat.

