Travel agent booked for duping retd Army Major

Gurugram, November 24
The police have booked a travel agent for duping a retired armyman of over Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of his vacation booking.
The suspect has been identified as Krishan Kant Sharma of Jaipur.The suspect had demanded Rs 3,68,500 for booking his flight tickets and accommodation in Mauritius. However, the agent later cancelled the bookings and got the refunded amount in his own bank account. An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station.
