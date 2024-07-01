Travel agent booked for duping Yamunanagar man of Rs 19 lakh

Yamunanagar, June 30
The police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a man of Rs 19 lakh on the promise of sending his son to the US.
The accused has been identified as Ajay Denial.
On the complaint of Sanjeev Saini of Sarawan village of Yamunanagar district, a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act was registered against Ajay at the Sadhaura police station on Saturday.
The complainant told the police that he wanted to send his son Anurag to the US on study visa. He said he came in contact with travel agent Ajay through one of his friends in August 2023. He told the police that Ajay had demanded Rs 38 lakh for the task.
“We transferred Rs 10 lakh to the bank account provided by Ajay on September 5, 2023. Later, we transferred Rs 9 lakh to another bank account on November 2, 2023,” the complainant told the police.
He said instead of sending his son to the US, Ajay sent his son to other countries, including Vietnam. “Later, Ajay called Anurag back to Delhi. After paying Rs 19 lakh, my son had to spend Rs 6 lakh for paying expenses in Vietnam and other countries,” Sanjeev told the police.
He said Ajay is now refusing to return his money.
