Travel agent held for forging documents

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 15

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a travel agent for allegedly forging documents and misusing a sponsorship letter to apply for visas of at least 60 persons. The matter came to light after the Australian embassy in Delhi contacted the person whose sponsorship letter was found attached with at least 60 files.

The accused was identified as Sikanderpal Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra. He was produced before a court which sent him to seven-day police remand.

Police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said Kashmir Singh, a resident of Shahabad, in his complaint had stated that he wanted to send his son to Australia for which he met three travel agents and provided them a sponsorship letter given by his brother-in-law, who is settled in Australia and other required documents through WhatsApp in March last year. The agents had submitted a file for Australia, but the same got rejected in June.

Following the rejection, the complainant asked the agents to delete the documents from their mobile phones and computers. However, in February this year, Kashmir Singh’s brother-in-law said he had got a call from the Australian embassy in Delhi that 60 files were submitted with his sponsorship letter.

The police spokesman said the agents had no role in misusing the documents but Sikanderpal was misusing the sponsorship letter and preparing forged documents to submit files.