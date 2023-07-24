Travel firm told to pay Rs 96K to complainant

Yamunanagar, July 23
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has asked a travel company to pay Rs 96,490 as claim amount and punitive damage to a city resident. Rs 46,490 will be paid as claim amount and Rs 50,000 as punitive damage to the complainant within a period of 40 days from the date of the order.
Amardeep Singh, the complainant, stated that he had made an online purchase of an air ticket on February 9, 2018.
The flight was to depart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, to Addis Ababa on February 26, 2018, at 9.10 am and from Addis Ababa to Toronto on February 26, 2018, at 11 pm. The cost of the air ticket was Rs 29,812.
The complainant alleged that he went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 25, 2018, around 7 am for taking a boarding pass.
But he was denied boarding pass by the airline on the ground that the e-ticket issued by the Gurugram-based travel solutions company was not valid and confirmed, but it was a cancelled ticket.
