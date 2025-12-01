Travel vlogger seeks bail; terms spying allegation 'absurd'

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for regular bail, claiming that branding her profession—of carrying a camera and uploading travel-related content—as an act of spying was unfounded.

Appearing through advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull, she submitted that the notion of a person using a camera and uploading travel videos on a public blog being engaged in espionage had no factual or legal foundation. The petition said the essential ingredient constituting an offence under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act was the act of entry into a prohibited place and preparing sketches, models or other representations thereof.

It was contended that the investigating agency had not produced any evidence to establish that the petitioner had ever entered a prohibited place or prepared any sketch or model.

The petitioner stated that she was the sole family member responsible for the care and welfare of her aged father and uncle.

The Bench was also informed that the petitioner was arrested on May 17 after registration of a case on May 16 under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and BNS at Hisar Civil Lines police station, and had been in custody since. The court was told that a final challan had been submitted, wherein no incriminating evidence had surfaced against her.

Her earlier plea for regular bail was rejected by the Sessions Court, despite the contention that even the basic ingredients of the offence were not made out, the petitioner stated. The court has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.