Treat murder accused as adult: CBI

The CBI today filed its reply in the Prince murder case before the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal. The Court was hearing the appeal filed against the Juvenile Justice Board’s (JJB) decision to treat Bholu as an adult in the case.

The CBI has urged the Court to dismiss Bholu’s appeal and consider him as an adult in the case. The Court will now hear the case on December 1.

After Supreme Court’s direction, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had order to run the trial in the case considering Bholu as an adult. The Supreme Court had then granted bail to Bholu.

The first hearing in the Court of Singal was held on October 31 in which Bholu was considered an adult. But Bholu’s side had argued that they would appeal against the JJB’s decision and had asked the court for a later date. Following, which the Court had fixed November 19 for the next hearing.

On November 16, an appeal was filed by the Bholu’s side against the JJB’s decision in the Session Court. After which the Court issued a notice to the CBI. During the hearing on November 19, the CBI sought time to file its reply. The Prince’s side had also come to know of the appeal. In such a situation, both the CBI and the Prince side asked to file their reply on November 23.