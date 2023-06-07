Tree plantation drive launched

Yamunanagar, June 6
Madan Chauhan, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, launched a plantation drive on the premises of a company in Damla village. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the tree plantation programme was organised by SPS Bio-Chem Private Limited.
The Mayor lauded the efforts of the company for taking up the initiative of planting 5,001 saplings.
AGM Sandeep Tripathi and Senior Manager of SPS Bio-Chem Private Limited Vikas Pundir, said, “We should all contribute towards the betterment of the environment.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...
India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit
Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...
Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged
BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP