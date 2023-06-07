Tree plantation drive launched

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 6

Madan Chauhan, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, launched a plantation drive on the premises of a company in Damla village. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the tree plantation programme was organised by SPS Bio-Chem Private Limited.

The Mayor lauded the efforts of the company for taking up the initiative of planting 5,001 saplings.

AGM Sandeep Tripathi and Senior Manager of SPS Bio-Chem Private Limited Vikas Pundir, said, “We should all contribute towards the betterment of the environment.”