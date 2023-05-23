Trees axed in Rohtak park, visitors upset

SEVERAL trees have been felled in City Park near the new bus stand in Rohtak following the recent hailstorm that lashed the city. The MC authorities said the trees, bending towards the road, were axed as they were posing a threat to commuters. However, visitors to the park feel that the trees could have been conserved. Action must be taken against the official(s) responsible for the move. Surjeet Singh, Rohtak

Jhajjar road in pitiable condition

THE road leading to Sunderheti village via Ladayan, Nilaheri, Dhakla, Chandaul villages from Jharli village has been in a pitiable condition for a long time. The road is riddled with cracks and potholes, which have become a major cause of accidents and inconvenience to commuters. The local authorities are aware of the problem but nothing is being done to solve it. Sunil, Jhajjar

Rohtak residents rue dirty water supply for past few days

RESIDENTS of Shivaji Colony in Rohtak have been getting dirty and stinking water supply for the past few days, forcing them to buy potable water from private sources. Despite paying water bills to the government, the residents have been forced to buy water campers every day. The authorities concerned must attend to the issue and provide water fit for consumption. Yogesh, Rohtak

