Trenches dug to block illegal access to dhabas, restaurants in Haryana’s Kalesar eco-sensitive zone

In a major crackdown on illegal access points along the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib National Highway, a joint team of various departments of the district administration dug deep trenches using earth-moving machines to block unauthorised entry and exit routes leading to roadside commercial establishments, including restaurants and dhabas in areas of Faizpur, Tajewala, Hathni Kund and Kalesar villages.

Advertisement

The action was taken following strict regulations applicable to the eco-sensitive zones of Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary and Kalesar National Park, where unauthorised road cuts and access points pose safety and environmental concerns.

Advertisement

According to information, the owners of a number of restaurants, dhabas, farmhouses and other commercial establishments have created illegal approach roads.

Advertisement

These access routes are reportedly being used to divert tourist traffic to commercial establishments, including restaurants and dhabas in several areas falling under the eco-sensitive zones of Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary and Kalesar National Park.

Chhachhrauli SDM-cum-head of the joint team, Jaspal Singh Gill, under whose supervision this drive was conducted, said the administration blocked the unauthorised access points of six commercial establishments by digging deep trenches in front of the establishments in the past two days.

Advertisement

He said most of the said establishments fell in the eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary.

He further said that about 24 commercial establishments had been identified that fell in the eco-sensitive zones of the Sanctuary and the National Park.

“The action is aimed at ensuring road safety, preventing illegal encroachments and protecting the environmentally sensitive area of Sanctuary and National Park. This drive will continue in the future too,” said SDM Jaspal Singh Gill.

He said commercial construction activities in eco-sensitive zones surrounding the Sanctuary and National Park were prohibited as these areas served as a vital protective shield for wildlife.