Trial courts can’t merely accept prosecution’s version: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 19

In a significant ruling liable to change the way trial proceedings are conducted, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a trial court is not supposed to act like a postmaster, merely accepting the prosecution’’s version of events.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that the court was required to apply its judicial mind and ascertain the existence of factual ingredients breaching the threshold of alleged offence for framing charges. This was particularly important if the allegations were so absurd and explicitly implausible that no prudent man would entertain any suspicion regarding the commission of offence. The assessment of the trial court, in such a scenario, was required to satisfy the objective standard of reason and prudence.

Justice Brar also clarified that the trial court was not required to provide reasons for framing of a charge. But it must state reasons for addition of a charge once the question of jurisdiction arose. This was applicable when a matter, previously triable by a magistrate, becomes a sessions trial or vice versa, and the accused objected to it.

The ruling came on a petition for setting aside an order passed in July 2018 by the Kaithal Additional Sessions Judge, whereby charge of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC was framed in an FIR registered in April 2016.

Justice Brar observed the trial court erroneously charged the petitioner for offence under Section 306 without bothering to notice if material or medical evidence was available on the record to suggest that the complainant’s brother died an unnatural death. It was inexplicable how charge under Section 306 could be framed in the absence of post-mortem report or any other material.

