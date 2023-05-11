Tribunal: Can’t expect allottee to wait endlessly for possession

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal made it clear that an allottee cannot be expected to wait endlessly for taking possession of an allotted unit after paying a considerable amount towards sale consideration. The tribunal also ruled that a reasonable time has to be taken into consideration for the delivery of the possession, when the period is not stipulated in the allotment document or in the absence of an agreement.

The ruling by tribunal chairman Justice Rajan Gupta and chairman and member (technical) Anil Kumar Gupta came on an appeal filed by TDI Infrastructure Limited against Delhi resident Faqir Chand Gupta. Taking up the matter, the tribunal observed that the respondent/allottee had booked and was allotted a commercial shop in a project by the appellant-promoter at Sonepat on November 22, 2006.

The tribunal observed that the agreement was not executed between the parties. The respondent/allottee paid Rs 12,16,000 against basis sale consideration of Rs 15,20,000. It was also admitted that the shop’s super area offered, vide letter dated March 23, 2019, was 239.52 sq ft against the agreed super area of 400 sq ft.

It further observed that the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, before which the matter was initially placed, took three years as a reasonable period for handing over the possession in the absence of an agreement. As such, the appellant/promoter was to deliver the unit by November 22, 2009.

Justice Gupta asserted that the respondent-allottee’s case was well covered under Section 18(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.