Tribunal erred in seeking evidence of driver's rashness to approve claim: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 29

Nearly three decades after Section 163-A of the Motor Vehicles Act came into force, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a motor accident claims tribunal erred in including the requirement of proving a driver’s rashness and negligence in an accident case.

Section 163, now renumbered 164, says a claimant under this provision is not required to plead or establish that death or permanent disablement was due to “any wrongful act or neglect or default of the owner of the vehicle”.

The judgment by Justice Arun Monga came more than a decade after a 23-year-old, returning from a wedding celebration, died in a road accident while saving a stray animal, leaving behind his 21-year-old widow and two toddlers.

One of the issues framed by the tribunal was whether the accident was caused in March 2012 due to rash and negligent driving of the “offending vehicle” causing the death. The matter was brought to Justice Monga’s notice after an appeal was filed by widow Manju Devi and minor children through counsel Aditya Sanghi and Shaveta Sanghi. They had challenged the award dated May 15, 2015, passed by the Narnaul Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.

The insurance company’s stand in the matter was that the accident took place due to victim Sandeep’s negligence. The vehicle was used as commercial on hire and reward basis. The victim was a borrower and not entitled to any benefit. As such, the company was not liable to pay compensation.

Taking up the matter, Justice Monga asserted that there was no requirement to prove anybody’s negligence resulting in an accident in claims under section 163-A, now renumbered 164. The tribunal wrongly included the requirement of proof of the driver’s rashness and negligence, resulting in the accident while framing the issue.

Ordering lump-sum compensation of Rs 5 lakh with interest, Justice Monga held that the claimants had established that victim Sandeep’s death arose out of the insured vehicle’s use and that satisfied the requirements of the Section. Besides, the victim not being a borrower was reflected from the fact that the owner’s maternal cousin was also sitting in the vehicle driven by him.

“Why would the deceased borrow the car to fetch the owner’s family member was beyond common sense. It does not appeal to prudence. It is obvious that the owner’s cousin was being taken back home by the victim, who was known to the owner of car and the victim perhaps was doing a favour to the owner to take his relative back home on his asking to drive the vehicle. The victim had not borrowed the vehicle for his own gain. In this case, the insurance policy covers the risk of the driver of the insured vehicle,” Justice Monga added.

No need to prove anybody’s negligence for mishap

