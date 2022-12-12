Tribute paid to farmers who died during stir

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 11

Farmers from different districts of Haryana and Uttarakhand today assembled at the Bahadurgarh-Tikri border to pay tribute to those who died during the farmers’ protest. The event was organised to mark the first anniversary of the deferment of the protest.

Virender Hooda, a senior farm leader, said around 750 farmers had died during the year-long farmers’ agitation against three farm laws. The farmers from different states gathered here to remember their contribution in the protest and to raise their pending demands, including legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

Bhopal Singh, another farmer leader from Uttarakhand, said the government had not yet withdrawn all cases registered against farmers during the stir. “We will not hesitate to resume the agitation if our pending demands are not met,” he added.