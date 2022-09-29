Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: CM ML Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary. The CM said the nation was proud of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, who resisted the British control to save the motherland.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...