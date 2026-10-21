Tributes paid to martyred police personnel in Karnal, Kaithal

Tributes were paid to the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the New Police Lines in Karnal and Kaithal districts on Wednesday. Police officers, staff members and family members of the martyrs were present at the police memorial and offered floral tributes and observed a few moments of silence in memory of their supreme sacrifice.

Police Memorial Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour the sacrifices of courageous police personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the nation and society. The day stands as a symbol of duty, courage and dedication towards national service. The sacrifice and valour of the martyred personnel will always remain a source of inspiration for every member of the police force.

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In Karnal, while speaking on the occasion, Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police (SP), recalled the historical significance of the day and said on October 21, 1959, a patrolling party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed for the security of the country’s borders in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh was ambushed by Chinese soldiers. Ten brave CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation. It is in their memory that Police Memorial Day is observed every year on this date, he added.

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The SP further said the Haryana Police had always remained committed to the security of the country and society. The Karnal police have also made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duty. Between 1990 and 2018, 11 personnel of the Karnal police laid down their lives in the line of duty. They include Inspector Baljeet Singh, Inspector Vijender Singh, Sub-Inspector Narender Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Raghunandan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pala Ram, Head Constable (HC) Kuldeep Singh, HC Surajbhan, HC Jagtar Singh, Constable Narayan Singh, Constable Mahavir Singh and Constable Mehar Singh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ravinder Kumar, DSPs Sandeep Kumar, Sonu Narwal, Gorakhpal Rana, SHOs and other police officers and staff members as well as family members of the brave martyrs paid tributes.

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In Kaithal, SP Kaithal Manpreet Singh Sudan, along with other police officers and personnel, paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Meanwhile, the names of the brave police personnel and paramilitary forces who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting the enemies of the nation and criminal elements were read out and remembered with respect.

SP Sudan urged everyone to draw inspiration from the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for unity, integrity and security of the country.

The SP paid homage to Ram Singh of Jajanpur (martyred in 1989), Kripal Singh of Harigarh Kingan and Gulzar Singh of Habdi (both martyred in 1992), HC Vijay Kumar (who succumbed to Covid-19 on August 13, 2020), SPO Dalbir Singh of Rajni Colony, Kaithal (who also died due to Covid-19 on June 5, 2021), and PSI Ravi of Keorak, who attained martyrdom on February 16, 2026, while saving people during a fire at a chemical factory in Mujesar, Faridabad and suffered severe burn injuries.

The SP also honoured the family members of these martyrs. He said their sacrifice was a source of inspiration not only for the Police Department but for the entire society.