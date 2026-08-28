Tributes paid to Nepal flood victims, martyred soldiers

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday paid tribute to those who died in the recent flashfloods in Nepal, martyred soldiers, former legislators and citizens who lost their lives in various accidents since the previous Assembly session.

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While reading out condolence resolutions during the monsoon session, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MLA Aditya Devilal also joined the House in paying tributes to the departed souls.

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The House mourned the demise of Chaudhary Sahi Ram Bishnoi, a former member of the United Punjab Assembly, who was elected in 1960. It also condoled the death of former Haryana MLA Rajpal Bhukhri.

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Tributes were paid to brave soldiers from Haryana who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the unity and integrity of the country.