Tricolour rally at BPS Women varsity

Sonepat: BPS Women University inaugrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally on campus on Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sudesh, said the university was actively participating in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative which was laudable and would instill love and respect towards the country. Registrar Dr Neelam Malik and the event coordinator, Dr Sushma Joshi, also participated in the rally. The staff, students and people in university's adopted villages are being made aware about the history and importance of India's national flag and the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters.

Podcast to promote Tiranga campaign

Faridabad: The Department of Communication and Media Technology at JC Bose University has started a podcast to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among students and promote awareness about the Indian national flag. The first podcast was written and recorded by Agam Singh, one of the department students, under the guidance of Prof Bharat Dhiman and Prof Taruna Narula. Chairperson Dr Pawan Singh said more innovative episodes will be recorded by August 15.

Summit on inclusive higher education

Sonepat: Recently, Ashoka University in partnership with with Changeinkk, I-Stem and Inclusive University Alliance organised a summit to focus on inclusion of disabled students in higher education and the role of technology in addressing the related challenges. The summit was addressed by Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU and Ms Reena Gupta, Founding Director, OLS, Ashoka University. "Early detection and support system for students with disabilities is essential for India's growth", Ms. Reena Gupta, Founding Director, OLS, Ashoka University, said Prof Sahasrabudhe.

Session on communication skills

Faridabad: The Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh organized a career counseling session on 'Development of Communication Skills' to emphasize on the importance of good verbal and non-verbal communication in a professional life. The keynote focused on how precision, positive body language and clearer words add to one's academic, career and personality growth. It was brought to notice that listening and understanding the other person's perspective is equally important in the development of communication skills.