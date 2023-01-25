Trio decamps with car of pvt firm

Gurugram, January 24
Three unidentified persons robbed a car from the driver of a private company at Sector 57 in Gurugram.
The driver, Om Prakash, said the miscreants claimed to be employees of a finance company and said that the EMI of this car was due and the vehicle had to be confiscated. An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station.
