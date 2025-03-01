‘Triple engine’ will derail G’gram: Cong

In response to the BJP’s “triple engine” slogan for the upcoming civic elections, Congress leaders have warned voters against trusting the party. MP Deepender Hooda, speaking at a late-night rally, criticised the BJP’s approach, claiming its first engine was corruption, while the other two engines acted as protectors and nurturers of the corrupt.

“Trusting BJP with the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar will lead to corrupt governance even at the grassroots level,” said Hooda.

On the final day of campaigning, Congress candidates, including mayoral hopeful Seema Pahuja, organised roadshows across the city, urging people to back the party’s vision.

“Choose someone with a voice of her own. A mayor who needs her husband and men around her to speak on her behalf cannot lead the development of the Millennium City. This is our final appeal: choose transparency and experience over fake promises and rubber-stamp leadership,” said Pahuja.

Zile Singh Nambardar, a Congress candidate from Ward 23, also held a roadshow, urging voters not to be deceived by the BJP’s campaign promises.

“The BJP’s mayoral candidate has become a laughing stock and they claim PM Modi chose her. BJP candidates are asking for votes in the name of Central Ministers. The MP has been in power for almost 10 years, but has the city been cleaned? Will the PM come down to clean the sewers and build roads? You need people who have been serving this city for decades,” said Nambardar.

Congress has appealed to all its leaders and workers to back every candidate in the election, ensuring victory.

“The entire Congress brigade is on the roads supporting their candidates. The BJP is in disarray, with many of their leaders contesting as independents and deceiving the people. The people of Gurugram are fed up with BJP’s lies and empty promises,” said local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar.