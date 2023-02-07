Triple murder: Year on, Gurugram police clueless

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 6

Even after a year, the Gurugram police are clueless in the CNG gas station triple murder case. The family of a victim has moved court seeking a status report in the case. The court has fixed March 28 for the next hearing.

So far, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced, but the police have failed to nab the accused.

Three employees, including the manager, of a CNG station on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway were hacked to death using sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants in the early hours of February 28 last year.

The deceased were identified as CNG station manager Pushpendra and workers Bhupender and Naresh. They hailed from different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of Pushpendra and Bhupender were found in the manager’s room and Naresh was found dead at an adjoining petrol pump. Seven special teams of the police, including crime units, started investigation.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said it is unfortunate that after questioning more than a thousand persons and exploring hundreds of CCTV cameras, the police have not got any clue.