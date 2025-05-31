Triple suicide in Kaithal: Woman, 2 married daughters end lives

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two married daughters reportedly died by suicide on Saturday morning by consuming a poisonous substance at Bakhal village, under the jurisdiction of the Pundri police station in Kaithal district.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Guddi Devi (57), Nisha (37), and Pooja (27). At around 10 am, DSP Gurvinder Singh, along with the Pundri SHO and FSL team members, examined the house and collected some evidence. They took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Guddi Devi was a widow whose husband had died around 15 years ago. She had three children—two daughters and a son. Her son, Neeraj, is currently working in the US, after migrating there two years ago through the “donkey route.” She had sold her one-acre land to fund his travel. Nisha was married to Jitender of Majra Roran, who currently resides in the US. She had two children. Pooja got married in February in Badrana village.

Advertisement

A domestic dispute between Nisha and Jitender after the marriage of Pooja is said to be the reason behind the suicides. As per the police and family members, Jitender allegedly made disturbing comments and harassed Pooja by contacting her in-laws at Badrana village. He was also sending messages to Pooja.

As per the family members, they became suspicious when none of the three women answered phone calls on Saturday. A concerned relative contacted neighbours, who found the bodies and alerted the authorities.

Advertisement

Nisha had been living with her mother for the last few days, while Pooja had come there two to three days prior to the incident.

“Troubled by the family issues, Guddi Devi and her daughters consumed a poisonous substance, which led to their death. Preliminary findings suggest suicide, but we are investigating all angles.” said DSP Gurvinder Singh.

The police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Jitender and have started an investigation, he added.