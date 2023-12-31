Truck carrying beef intercepted in Rohtak, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 30

A pick-up truck carrying nearly five quintals of beef was intercepted by the police with the help of a cow protection group near Meham town in the district on Friday night.

The vehicle, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, has been impounded and its driver and his companion arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jaan Mohammed of Meerut and Shahzaad of Uttar Pradesh.

On a complaint lodged by Satpal, a member of the cow protection group, the police registered an FIR under Sections 13 (3) and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and Sections 279, 336 and 429 of the IPC.

