Truck carrying paddy from Julana to Cheeka confiscated in Kaithal

Advertisement

In a crackdown on the unauthorised arrival of paddy in grain markets in Kaithal district, SDM Guhla Manish Kumar Yadav has confiscated a truck carrying paddy from Julana to Cheeka and imposed a market fee and penalty of Rs 52,950 for alleged discrepancies in its documents.

The administration is keeping a close watch on vehicles transporting paddy without proper authorisation to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations during the paddy procurement season, Yadav said.

A team led by SDM Manish Kumar Yadav and Market Committee Secretary Suresh Kumar inspected the grain market to check paddy-laden vehicles and verify their documents. During the inspection, a truck transporting paddy from Julana to Cheeka was intercepted.

Yadav said the district administration was fully alert to ensure that the paddy procurement process was carried out in accordance with the rules. Vehicles bringing paddy from other areas were being inspected, and strict action would be taken against those found transporting the crop without the required documents, he added.

He emphasised that transparency in the procurement process was a priority and that no irregularities would be tolerated. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct regular inspections of paddy-laden vehicles arriving at the mandis and take necessary action against violators.