Truck catches fire in Haryana’s Ambala, driver killed

Ambala, November 5
The driver of a truck was burned alive when the heavy vehicle caught fire near Mulana here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.
Balbir Singh was passing through the Ambala-Jagadhri Highway when his truck touched some electrical wires due to which it caught fire, they added.
Eyewitnesses told the police that flames started rising from the truck after it touched the wires and immediately caught fire.
Before Singh could escape, he was engulfed in the flames and got completely burned inside the vehicle. On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered Singh’s body, officials said.
Singh, a resident of Ugala village in Ambala district, was aged around 40 years, the police said.
The truck was laden with sand and had some iron items in it, they added.
Singh’s family members have been informed about the incident, the police said, adding that the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem.
