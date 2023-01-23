Truck driver gets 10-year jail for smuggling drugs

Yamunanagar, January 22
RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a Himachal Pradesh resident to 10-year imprisonment for smuggling “chura post”.
Public prosecutor Aman Kaushik said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Rinku of Behrewala village of Sirmaur district (Himachal Pradesh).
He said as per the judgment delivered on January 20, if the convict failed to make the payment of fine, he would have to undergo imprisonment for three more months.
He used to smuggle “chura post” from Rajasthan and sell it in Yamunanagar district and other places. An FIR was registered against Rinku under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Farakpur police station of Yamunanagar on February 14, 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway