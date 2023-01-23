Truck driver gets 10-year jail for smuggling drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 22

RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a Himachal Pradesh resident to 10-year imprisonment for smuggling “chura post”.

Public prosecutor Aman Kaushik said the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Rinku of Behrewala village of Sirmaur district (Himachal Pradesh).

He said as per the judgment delivered on January 20, if the convict failed to make the payment of fine, he would have to undergo imprisonment for three more months.

He used to smuggle “chura post” from Rajasthan and sell it in Yamunanagar district and other places. An FIR was registered against Rinku under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Farakpur police station of Yamunanagar on February 14, 2018.