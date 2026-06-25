Truck driver held with 3 kg opium on NH-152D

Continuing its crackdown on drug traffickers under its anti-drug campaign, Kaithal police achieved a major success after the special detective unit (SDU) arrested a truck driver and recovered 2.992 kilograms of opium from his possession on NH-152D.

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As per police spokesperson, acting on the directions of Karnal Range IG Ashok Kumar and SP Manpreet Singh Sudan, a team of the SDU was on patrol duty in the Pundri area when it received an input regarding a truck carrying a large quantity of opium from Jharkhand for supply in Punjab would be passing through NH-152D.

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The police team set up a checkpoint near Mohna toll plaza on the Ambala road. During the naka, at around 4 am, a truck bearing registration number of Punjab, coming from the Narnaul side, was stopped and searched.

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The driver was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Dhankheri village in Chatra district of Jharkhand. The search operation was conducted in the presence of DSP Sushil Prakash, who reached the spot after being informed by the police team.

During the search, police recovered a parcel wrapped in brown tape from a storage box beneath the co-driver’s seat inside the truck cabin. After opening the parcel, the police found opium weighing 2.992 kilograms.

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Police officials said that the truck was loaded with bundles of iron wires, and the relevant transport documents and consignment records were also seized during the operation.

“A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Pundri police station,” he added.

During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that the consignment loaded on the truck was being transported from Odisha to Ludhiana. The accused allegedly procured the opium from Jharkhand and was planning to supply it in Punjab.

Police have obtained an eight-day remand of the accused from the court for further interrogation.

They are now working to identify other members of the drug trafficking network and ascertain the source and intended recipients of the contraband.